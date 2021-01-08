Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Rally has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $547,442.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 90.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00103108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00421601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00219334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com.

Rally can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

