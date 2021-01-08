Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on METC. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of METC stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.08. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

