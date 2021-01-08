Rapids (RPD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Rapids token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, Rapids has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,692.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

