Raymond James Analysts Give Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) a $28.00 Price Target

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given a $28.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -140.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

