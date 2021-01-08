Raymond James Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $118.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,513. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $113.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $700,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $6,080,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

