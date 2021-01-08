Raymond James Increases CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$9.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$7.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.17. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.51.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.50 million. Analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.6499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

