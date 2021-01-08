Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $111.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $89.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.08%.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

