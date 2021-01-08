(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.74. Approximately 6,054,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,722,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDS.B shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of (RDS.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of (RDS.B) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get (RDS.B) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter.

(RDS.B) Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.