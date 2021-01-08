RealChain (RCT) Trading Down 59.7% This Week

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 59.7% lower against the US dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $143,990.80 and $3,482.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00272360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.89 or 0.02569726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011996 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,356,973 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

