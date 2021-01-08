Realio Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $793,085.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $793,085.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 51.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00103086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00420484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00214673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00049576 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10.

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

