Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

1/7/2021 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

12/31/2020 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/28/2020 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2020 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. 492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.76. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.63.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $534,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,253,124.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,940. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

