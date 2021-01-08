Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tenable (TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2020 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Shares of TENB stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,992. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

