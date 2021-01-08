Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) recently:

1/4/2021 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

12/30/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

12/21/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

12/16/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.78. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

