Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RRGB. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of RRGB opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.40.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 145,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

