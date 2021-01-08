Redfin Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Redfin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

RDFN opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Redfin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,912. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

