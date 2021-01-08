Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Trading 6% Higher

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.69 and last traded at $133.05. 420,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 328,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 662,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

