Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Trading 6% Higher

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.69 and last traded at $133.05. 420,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 328,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after buying an additional 662,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

