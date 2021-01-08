REGENXBIO (RGNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ: RGNX) in the last few weeks:

1/6/2021 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

12/18/2020 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – REGENXBIO is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – REGENXBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. 2,662,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,710. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,411.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,126 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

