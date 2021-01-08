Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of RM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,061.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,175. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 6.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

