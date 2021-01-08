Rene G. Casares Sells 12,696 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $260,394.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ASO opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $21.70.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.