Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading Up 0.4%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 10,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNECY shares. Mizuho upgraded Renesas Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

