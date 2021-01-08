Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 275,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGI traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.29. 1,258,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

