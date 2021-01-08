RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.36

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $3.04. RenovaCare shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 47,301 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $278.65 million, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

RenovaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

