Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.63

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 4642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

