Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

REPL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Replimune Group stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 67,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $3,120,224.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,395 shares of company stock valued at $22,150,938 in the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Replimune Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

