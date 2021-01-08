Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.71.

Shares of BYND opened at $120.70 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.22 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $933,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,736. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

