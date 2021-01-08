Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WTFC. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of WTFC opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.90.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $404,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 60.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

