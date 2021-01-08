Research Analysts Set Expectations for BHP Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,659,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,089,000 after purchasing an additional 119,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after acquiring an additional 701,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 978,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BHP Group by 71.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 352,506 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

