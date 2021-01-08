Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fortescue Metals Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortescue Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.14. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

