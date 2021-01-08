Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK):

1/6/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

1/5/2021 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2020 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2020 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $847.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Get Endeavour Silver Corp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.