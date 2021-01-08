Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.86

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RFP. ValuEngine lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $586.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.10.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,320 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,017.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

