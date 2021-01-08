Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RESN. ValuEngine raised shares of Resonant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Resonant has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resonant news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $55,431.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $172,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 22,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $47,787.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,674.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,888 shares of company stock valued at $392,209 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Resonant by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

