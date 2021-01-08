Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of QSR stock traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$81.20. 44,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$36.48 and a 1-year high of C$89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$24.68 billion and a PE ratio of 43.68.

Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.693 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 111.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.