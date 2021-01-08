REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

REVG opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. REV Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $550.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

