Reviewing Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) & (NYSE:IGC)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and (NYSE:IGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arrow Electronics and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 6 2 0 2.25 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $75.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.53%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Electronics and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.28 -$204.09 million $7.55 13.99 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrow Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.67% 11.49% 3.49% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

