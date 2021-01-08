Reviewing Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Change Healthcare and Computer Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 13 9 0 2.41 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $21.11, suggesting a potential downside of 12.23%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Computer Services.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -5.76% 13.43% 4.78% Computer Services 19.33% 22.46% 15.04%

Risk and Volatility

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Change Healthcare and Computer Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 2.29 -$947.60 million $1.47 16.35 Computer Services $284.23 million 5.92 $52.85 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Services beats Change Healthcare on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

