Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades Sells 3,490 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $113,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,126,922.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,341,288.18.

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RVLV shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.