Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Receives €95.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €95.91 ($112.83).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHM shares. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of RHM opened at €88.16 ($103.72) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €81.52 and its 200 day moving average is €77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -211.41. Rheinmetall AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a fifty-two week high of €109.30 ($128.59).

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

