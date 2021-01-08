Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

RELL stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.61. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.