Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) will announce sales of $28.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $31.73 million. Ring Energy posted sales of $52.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full-year sales of $110.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $113.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $113.23 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $124.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ring Energy.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

REI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 346,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,534. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti purchased 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 309,700 shares of company stock valued at $218,102.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ring Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ring Energy by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.