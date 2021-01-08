RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RFM opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $22.66.

