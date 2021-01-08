Robert R. Grusky Sells 5,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00.

AutoNation stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoNation by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

