Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.27.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.27. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$46.81 and a 12 month high of C$67.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The stock has a market cap of C$30.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

