Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 365 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 365 target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 363.86.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

