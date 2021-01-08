Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.28.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $379.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of -329.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.27. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $379.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Roku by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after buying an additional 659,330 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

