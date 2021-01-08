Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.49. Rollins has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

