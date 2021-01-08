Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP opened at $430.58 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

