Rosenblatt Securities Raises SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $55.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGH. BidaskClub cut SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SGH opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 421.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.