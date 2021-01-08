Royal Bank of Canada Increases Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$91.00

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$73.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 37.79 and a current ratio of 38.00. Onex Co. has a 52 week low of C$37.00 and a 52 week high of C$89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.93.

About Onex Co. (ONEX.TO)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.