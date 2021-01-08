Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $70.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

PCRX stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,954,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 216,746 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $9,234,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

